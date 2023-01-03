Monte Edward Jochens of Sugar Land, passed away at the age of 77 on the 5th of December, 2022. He was born on the 2nd of October, 1945 to Eulene and Ervin Jochens. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1963 and earned a BBA from Sam Houston State in 1967. During the Vietnam War, Monte honorably served in the US Army as a Captain in the 25th Infantry. He later went on to a successful career as a Senior Planner & Scheduler for various Engineering & Oil firms. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, lunches at Sam’s Club and spending time with his family and friends. Monte was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife of 47 years, Cecilia Welenc and his son-in-law Tom Cutler. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Cutler, son Daryl & daughter-in-law Ashleigh Jochens; granddaughters Amber Adams (Matthew Adams), Ryleigh Jochens & Reese Jochens; great-granddaughter Aspen Adams.
A military service will be held in Monte’s honor at the Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038 on Friday, January 13th at 1:45 p.m. Lane 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.