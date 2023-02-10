Modell M. Kesner, 89, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Houston. She was born March 29, 1933 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Leo and Glendola Paulding.
Survivors include her son, Terry Swift and wife Linda, daughter Suzanne Swift, 2 brothers, David Paulding and wife Lark, Jerry Paulding and wife Misty, 3 grandchildren, Skylor Taylor, Sheila Kahe, Christi Wulf, 4 great grandchildren, Cohen Kahe, Marley Hurst, Dylan Hurst and Cailyn Wulf along with a host of other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, Earl Swift, husband Earl Kesner and brother, Roger Paulding.
Graveside SERVICES WILL BE HELD Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
