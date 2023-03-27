Millie Brenner was born in Richmond, Texas on February 25,1949. She was the firstborn of nine children to Victor William Brenner Sr. and Ludmilla Vasek Brenner. She passed away peacefully during the early Saturday morning hours of March 25, 2023 at her home in East Bernard, Texas.
Millie was raised on the family farm in Rosenberg, Texas where she lived until 2006. She and her mother then came to live with her sister and her husband in East Bernard, Texas. Millie loved her family and friends and looked forward to their visits. If a birthday was coming up Millie knew and would remind you each day of your birth month. She could tell you the day of the week your birthday would be on. Many lights were hung in the living room for each holiday and Millie loved to see them twinkle. She loved the Price is Right and everything ABC 13 Houston. Much joy and light were brought into the all the lives of those that knew Millie. We will miss Millie in so many ways, but we know that she is with her family and loved ones once again.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Victor William Brenner Jr., sister Dorothy Smith, uncle Tommy Vasek and her beloved aunt Betty Svec.
Millie is survived by her loving family:
Sisters: Agnes Nulisch and husband Kenneth of Needville, TX, Betty Ann Brenner, Alice Abke, both of Rosenberg, TX, MaryAnn Glaze and husband Robert of East Bernard, TX
Brothers: Jimmy and Johnny Brenner both of Rosenberg, TX
Brother-in-laws: David “Pete” Smith of Rosenberg, TX and David Glaze and wife Kathy of Middleburg, FL
Sister-in-law: Carolyn Lachapelle of Orange Park, FL
Nephews: Aaron Nulisch and wife Leah of Fate, TX, Jeremie Abke of Richmond, TX, Joshua Abke and wife Michelle of Magnolia, TX, Jason Abke and wife Jodi of Rosenberg, TX and Bryan Lachapelle of Orange Park,FL
Nieces: Shannon Nulisch of Needville, TX, Jennifer Smith Moses and husband Adrian of Naples, FL, Stephanie Kolb and husband Corey of Jacksonville, FL and Amy Higgs of Orange Park, FL
Great Nephews: Carson, Brody and Ryder Nulisch of Fate TX, and Atticus Kolb of Jacksonville, FL
Great Nieces: Evelyn Kolb of Jacksonville, FL, Kayleigh and Hannah Moore of Fate, TX
Meow Meow: Cotton (her favorite cat).
Pallbearers: Aaron Nulisch, Carson Nulisch, Gabe Arnold, Chuck Harper, David “Pete” Smith, Jose Ramos.
Special thanks to our friends and neighbors Bill and April Eppes, Chuck, Marci and Hannah Harper and Gabe and Savannah Arnold who showed Millie so much kindness and love. Thanks to Kathy Kresta of East Bernard, Texas who always made sure Millie’s holidays were filled with lights, and Barbara Watson of Richmond, Virginia who brightened Millie’s days with her specially selected packages.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial in Rosenberg, Texas.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
