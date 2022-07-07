Mildred Walzel Scott (1930-2022) was born in Beasley, Texas. She was baptized at the Beasley Baptist Church in 1941. She married the love of her life, Johnny, on September 4, 1949. She spent her adult life very busy as a homemaker and mother to her four children. As a woman of deep faith, she was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Her favorite bible verse was John 3:16. She chose and memorized this verse as a child for bible school, and it continued to guide her throughout her life. Mildred was adored by everyone who met her and will be missed by all. Mildred's favorite pastimes included tending to her beautiful garden, fishing in Matagorda, traveling across the USA, cooking delicious meals, and crocheting beautiful gifts for her loved ones. Mildred is survived by her four children; David (Debbie), DeAnn Englert (Mike), Ricky (Brenda), and Lori Cowdery, six grandchildren; Brandon, Hayleigh, Ashleigh, Jamie, Candace, and Scott and one great-grandson: James. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Johnny Boyd Scott, her parents; Janie Brdecka Walzel and Edward A. Walzel; her brother and his wife, Eddie Walzel Jr. and Marzline Walzel, and son-in-law Kirke Cowdery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mildred's honor to: St. John's United Church of Christ 1513 West St, Rosenberg, TX 77471
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.