Mike Jankowiak, Jr., 85, of Brazoria passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was born on October 9, 1937 in East Bernard, Texas to Mike Jankowiak, Sr and Augusta Jankowiak.
He served in the US Navy on USS Ticonderoga Aircraft Carrier, National Guard and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bohemian Krauts BBQ Cook Off Team. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; loving and devoted wife, Pat Jankowiak of Brazoria; daughters, Lisa Drabek (David), Lori Lozano (Frankie), Laci Costagliola (James), Theresa Greenwell and Cristy Bloem (Tim); 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; best friends, Ben and Linda Matheaus; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be David Drabek, Frankie Lozano, James Costagliola, Tim Bloem, Nick Drabek and Neil Drabek.
Honorary pallbearers will be Evan Costagliola, Eli Bloem, Dylan Mullens and Royce Mullens.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Brazoria with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 with Father Tim Pham officiating.
Please visit our website at www.dixonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
