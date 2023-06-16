Mike Grudziecki, 91, of Richmond, Texas passed away on June 14, 2023. The youngest of 8 children born to Stash and Agnes Sopchak Grudziecki, Mike was born on January 5, 1932 at home in Richmond, Texas. He was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Mike retired from Brochsteins Inc. after 30+ years of service. After retirement, Mike enjoyed spending time with his coffee buddies, Herman Klawitter and Jim Horsch. His hobbies included woodworking, camping, fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors. This loving husband, uncle and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his brothers, Louis, Leon, Raymond, John and Bruno; and sisters, Viola Florian and Gertrude; nephews, John Christopher, Mark and Anthony; nieces, Lory and Diane Dubrock; in-laws, Martin and Nancy Petroski and nephew-in-law, Bill Gormley.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Petroski Grudziecki; nieces and nephews, Mary Ann Brenner (Frank) of Weimar, Jeanie Gormley of Bay City, Eugene Grudziecki (Joan) of Weimar, Diane Ferguson (Brad) of Ingram, Phil Grudziecki (Laura) of Cistern, Beverly Qualls (John) of Navasota, Elizabeth Blackwell (Gordon) of Conroe and a host of great nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m., rosary at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Family and close friends will gather for burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th Street, Richmond, Texas 77469.
Pallbearers will include Phil, Justin and Eugene Grudziecki, Mark Tucker, Matt Zurovec and Brian Stark.
Honorary Pallbearers will include Harvey Horelica, Herman Klawitter, Jim Horsch and Brad Ferguson.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
