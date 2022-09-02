Funeral Services for Miguel “Mike” Vega, 77, of Richmond, Texas will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th Street in Rosenberg. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home.
Mr. Vega was born September 11, 1944, in Ejido Vallejo Los Mochis Sinaloa, Mexico and he passed away August 27, 2022, in Richmond, Texas. He is preceded in death by his father Miguel Vega.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Betty Vega; his sons Ronnie Love, Jaime Garcia, and wife Sabrina; his daughter Gina Garcia and husband Jesus; his brothers Mario Vega, Ramon Vega and Graciano Vega; his sisters Adelina Perez and Gloria Torres; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Mike please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th Street in Rosenberg,
