Miguel (Michael) Garza Salas danced his last dance on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. He passed away peacefully in his home in Richmond, Texas, at the age of 60 – though never really a day over 39. He came into this world on September 16, 1962 to Pedro and Albesa (Garza) Salas in Baytown, Texas. He lived every day of his life dancing, singing and loving.
Our Michael was met at the gates of heaven by his father, Pedro Salas, his brother Lisandro Salas, his brother-in-law Rene Garza, maternal grandparents Cosme and Esperanza Garza and paternal grandparents Justo and Maria Salas. He was also reunited with four-legged babies Lilly, Kahuna and Boss.
Michael is survived by his mother Albesa Salas of Richmond, siblings Pedro (Yolanda) Salas of Baytown, Yolanda Salas Garza of Falfurrias, Mary (Homer) Munguia of San Antonio, Alejandro (Irma) Salas of Falfurrias, Joe (Karen) Salas of Fort Worth, Soila (Ray) Segura of Rosenberg, Emma (Michael) Jackson of Bleiblerville, and Rafael Salas of Richmond. He is also survived by “his babies” – 15 nieces, 10 nephews, 28 great nieces and nephews, a great-great niece and a great-great nephew – and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and his four-legged baby Betsy.
Michael lived his life big and loved even bigger. He would light up a room with his energy, his sense of humor, his boisterous voice, and his desire to give to all of those around him. He encouraged everyone to be kind and to love. His love for his family was unmatched. We will miss his laugh, but we will carry his wisdom and unparalleled empathy with us for all our lives.
Because of our Michael, we will always hunt pennies, play the max bet, remember to take our shoes off to feel the grass, enjoy the majesty of the waves crashing on the shore, and stop to pick the flowers in the outfield. We love you to the moon and back.
Celebration of Life Service will take place at Funeraria del Angel Howard-Williams in Falfurrias, Texas on Friday, May 12th at 10:00 am.
