Miguel Garcia Trevino, 86, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Houston. He was born February 7, 1935 in McAllen to Julian and Paulina Trevino. Miguel was of the Catholic Faith and served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Miguel was an independent insurance agent in the Houston area for many years until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Judith Ann Trevino, daughter, Maria Trevino, son, Michael Trevino, Lora Moody, daughter, Eric Trevino and wife Sonia, brother, Roy Trevino and wife Mary, 2 sisters, Lupita Herrera and husband Alfredo, Juanita Rodriguez, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Miguel was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Josefa Garcia.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with Burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at Noon on Wednesday until service time.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
