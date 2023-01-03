Michael “Mike” Knizner, 71, of Sugar Land, TX passed away peacefully on December 05, 2022, with his wife at his side.
Mike grew up in Verona, PA. He moved with his parents and siblings to New Orleans, LA briefly before eventually relocating to Houston TX to finish High School. He attended Texas A&M where he majored in Mechanical Engineering. He was retired from Fluor Corporation where he worked for 44 years. He worked and lived in many different places throughout North America and traveled all over the world.
Mike enjoyed spending time at home with his wife, loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren, enjoyed reading, liked watching the Astros, and adored cuddling his rescued dog Foxy. Mike will be forever missed and always remembered.
Mike was predeceased by his father James. He is survived by his wife Laura, his children Martin Knizner(Tera), Ryan Knizner(Christina) and Amber Hypnar (Brian), his grandchildren, Chase and Cole, his mother Ruth, and his siblings David Knizner (Judy), Gregory Knizner (Susan), Deborah Griesbach (Steve) and Steven Knizner (JoLynn).
Mike requested a celebration of life be held in his honor. We request all of Mike’s loved ones and friends to join us in celebrating his life at Liberty Venue, 1803 Richmond Parkway Ste 1000 (Formally Williams Way) Richmond, TX 77469, January 7th 2023 from 2pm — 5pm.
Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to Citizens for Animal Protection https://www.cap4pets.org/151-uncategorised/6352-donate
