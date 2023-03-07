Michael Glenn Janik, 62, of Guy, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on March 4th, 2023.
Mike was born on October 24th 1960 to Constance and Aileen Janik. Mike graduated from Needville High School in 1979 and began a long career as a master mechanic with HL&P. Later in life, Mike worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. Mike met the love of his life in 1984 and they went on to have 5 beautiful children, Savannah, Travis, Kirsten, Tyler, and Mykala.
Mike loved his family and worked hard to give them the best life he could. Mike was a car guy. In his younger days, he loved to work on his cars, especially his Corvette and even earlier, racing his Mustang “Purehorse.” He could always be found in the shop tinkering with something mechanical. One of Mike’s favorite past times was fishing and he was determined to bring home something to fry up. He enjoyed time with his family and friends and he could always be found helping one of his kids or one of his friends work on their car or their boat or helping them make or build something. Mike had a creative, fun loving, and adventurous soul. Mike will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mike was predeceased by his father Connie in 1994 and his son Travis in 2010. Mike is survived by his mother Aileen, his brother Mark, the mother of his children Renee, his children - Savannah and her husband Clayton Poarch, Kirsten and her husband Brian Icenhower, Tyler and his wife Ami, Mykala, his grandsons - Wyatt, Cole, Jett, Logan, Thomas, his granddaughter Riley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Services will be held at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Needville, Tx on Friday, March 10th, 2023 at 11:00 with lunch to follow.
Deceased's funeral arrangements Michael is being cremated so there are no funeral arrangements, just his memorial service which is detailed at the bottom of the obituary.
