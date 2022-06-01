Michael Charles Moore, 78, of Needville, Texas passed away on May 30, 2022. He was born on April 24, 1944 in Houston, Texas to Henry Ford Moore and Claudia Hluchan Moore. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air National Guard. He was a member of St. Pauls Presbyterian Church in Needville. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and welding. He was known as “Pack Rat” because he was always picking up junk.
In addition to his parents, Mike is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Agnes Pieper Moore; a brother, James “Jimmy” Moore and a nephew, Jeff Moore.
Survivors include his daughter, Monica Moore and husband, Don W. Faldyn; son, Nathan Moore and wife, Michelle Moore and their children, Taylor and Caleb Moore; brother, Thomas “Tommy” Moore and wife, Cathy and their children, Phillip and Tracey; along with extended family and friends.
Mike is also survived by his beloved companion, JuJu.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mike’s caregiver, Mary, for her patience, care and support she bestowed upon him. We will forever be grateful.
A service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. The family will receive guests starting at 9:00 a.m.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
