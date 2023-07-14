August 5, 1964 – May 30. 2023
Michael Charles Colihan, 58, passed away at home in Rosenberg, Texas, May 30, 2023. He was born August 5, 1964, in Bethesda, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Colihan.
Michael is survived by his mother Barbara Colihan of Katy, Texas; brother Chris Colihan (Melissa) Colihan of Katy, Texas; nephew Carter Colihan (Alex) of San Antonio, Texas; niece Brenna Colihan and nephew Thomas Colihan of Katy, Texas; aunt Carole Culwell (John) of Phoenix, Arizona and many cherished cousins.
Michael graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School and attended Lon Morris Junior College. He moved home and remained in the Richmond-Rosenberg area the rest of his life working for Frito Lay in Rosenberg for 25 years. As a child Michael was a tee boy for the University of Maryland football team and never lost his passion for Maryland athletics. He also enjoyed collecting baseball cards, watching movies, woodworking, hunting and fishing.
Michael never met a stranger and enjoyed talking and sharing stories with everyone he met. He leaves behind many friends from every stage of his life.
A celebration of his life his life will be held at 10 am Saturday, July 22nd at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donating to St. John’s United Methodist Church in Richmond, Texas.
