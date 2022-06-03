Michael Anthony “Mike” Armendariz, 63, of Newgulf, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Wharton, Texas.
Mike was born on May 1, 1959, to Erasmo Tomas and Josefina Manuela Armendariz in Newgulf. Mike was raised in Wharton, graduated from Wharton High School in 1978, and earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1983.
Mike was funny, kind, hardworking and dedicated to the service of others. He was extremely proud of the years he spent working to support and develop members of the minority-owned and multi-ethnic business communities in Austin and Houston, Texas. Mike was equally proud of the time he spent managing the Emergency Operations Center in Baghdad during US-led combat mission in Iraq.
Throughout his life, Mike loved to travel and embraced every opportunity to visit and/or live in various countries around the world. An avid sports fan, Mike enjoyed playing tennis and basketball and following his favorite college and professional teams.
Mike was preceded in death by both of his beloved parents. He is survived by his devoted wife of 17 years, Cathryn Cannon Armendariz of Newgulf, and his son, Anthony Thomas Armendariz of Austin.
It was Mike’s heartfelt wish that no funeral or memorial service be held on his behalf. Therefore, his body has been cremated and will be interred following a private ceremony to be held in the future.
