May 13, 1947 ~ February 12, 2023
Michael A. Curley, 75, of Richmond, Texas unexpectedly passed away on Sunday evening, February 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. Mike was born on May 13, 1947, in New York City.
He grew up in Long Branch, New Jersey and graduated from Monmouth Regional High School where he played football.
After graduation, Mike married his first wife, Irma Curley, and they welcomed their son, Michael.
As a man with humble beginnings, Mike had a work ethic and drive that brought him to Texas looking for a better life. He loved Texas and never looked back.
After a few years of working for others, Mike started CAM Concrete Construction Company. One of his great joys in life was seeing his son Michael take over his business when he retired.
Even then, he would continue to bid jobs and collaborate on projects.
In the early 1980’s, Mike met and married his second wife Pamala, and they made a conscious decision to always put family first.
Mike Jr welcomed younger brothers, John and Cristopher. The next 40 years were filled with Mike sharing his love of life with his boys.
Fond memories were made at the lake house, working cattle, riding horses, going on ski trips, attending Nascar races and so much more.
Mike loved riding his Harley, especially when his son, Michael joined him on his trips to Sturgis.
Mike also introduced his love of ‘everything Texas’ to his boys. Mike was a Lifetime Director at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, and a member of the Tejas Vaqueros. He was truly a cowboy at Heart.
Whether it was playing dominoes, riding in the Canyon with his Vaquero brothers, Harley road trips, or fishing in tournaments on Galveston Bay – his friends were a gift and he loved spending time with them.
Additionally, Mike treasured his boys and the men they had become.
He often commented about how fortunate he was that his sons had chosen such good wives. His grandchildren were precious to Mike.
His grandson Nick just graduated from Texas A&M, and always made him proud. Lexi is getting ready to graduate from High School, and Mike was so proud of the young lady she has become.
Kinsley and Riley never ceased to amaze and entertain him.
He loved spending time with all of them.
Even though Mike’s health had deteriorated in the last few years, he often reminisced about the fortunate and full life he had enjoyed.
He will be greatly missed by many, including his yellow lab, Buddy.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents Louise and Charles Curley Jr., his siblings Raymond Mertens of Florida (Terrie), and Charles Curley 3rd of Puerto Rico (Kathleen).
He is survived by son, Michael Curley and wife Melissa, and grandchildren Nick and Lexi; son, John Curley and wife Erica, and grandchildren Kinsley and Riley; son, Cristopher Curley and wife Coran; sister, Marie-Adele Curley Himberger and husband Mark; his first wife Irma and his second wife Pamala, and numerous relatives and friends.
1 Thessalonians 4:14-17
For since we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who have fallen asleep. For this we declare to you by a word from the Lord, that we who are alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will not precede those who have fallen asleep. For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.
A Celebration of Life will be held on
Monday, February 20, 2023 at 3:30pm
Second Baptist Church
5757 FM-1463
Katy, Texas 77494
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.