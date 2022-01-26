Melvin Willie Bezecny, 92, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 in Richmond. He was born October 2, 1929 to Willie Joe Bezecny and Edith Kalmus Bezecny. Melvin served his country in the US Army, and retired from the Texas Highway department with 30 years of service. He enjoyed being around his family and friends and dancing the polka.
He is survived by his son, Danny Bezecny and wife Genni, Leroy Bezecny, sister Joyce Lolley, Grandson Christopher Bezecny and wife Dixie, their children, Valarie, Wyatt and Caleb, granddaughter, Samantha Keller, her children, Aleeson, Eliana and Anthony, grandson, P.J. Bezecny and son-in-law Lee Keller, along with many other loving family members and friends.
Melvin in preceded in death by his parents, Step-mother, Mary Bezecny daughter, Dora Keller, son Patrick Bezecny, Patricia Pucek. And step brothers, Pete and Toby Lolley.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial top follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, January 31, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
