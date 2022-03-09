Melvin Ray Cloudt, 85, was born on Dec. 9, 1936, left this life to be with his “Lord & Loved Ones” on Jan. 25, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Melvin is preceded in death by his first wife, Sadie Eloff Cloudt; second wife, Mary Ann Dannhaus Cloudt; parents, Alvin and Iona Cloudt; sons, George Van Cloudt and Ray Alan Cloudt.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, James Ray Cloudt and wife Maria, Carl Ray Cloudt and wife Hannah; daughter in law,
Lu Beth Cloudt; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; along with numerous other family members, friends, and other loved ones.
Melvin was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend that will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Words of condolences may be left for the Cloudt Family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
