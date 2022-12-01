June 8, 1931 – November 30, 2022
Melvin George Baca was born June 8, 1931 to Charles and Mary (Chudej) Baca in Schulenburg, Texas.
Melvin is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Jane Piwetz, and his youngest son, Robert Allan.
Melvin is survived by his children: Gloria and her husband Mike Leveridge, George, Ed and his wife Valerie, Diana Brast, Linda and her husband Kevin Rosenberg and Martina Baca.
Surviving Grandchildren are: Autumn Leveridge, Wynne Leveridge, Julie & Chris Johnson, Melissa and Blake Bennett, Brandi and Kevin Behney, Mary and Adam Searle, Adam, Matt & Chris Baca, Erin Rosenberg, and Brian & Chloe Rosenberg.
Surviving Great Grandchildren are: Claire Leveridge, Hailey, Nathan, Sophia and Lucas Johnson, Miles, Elizabeth and Aubrey Bennett, and Jackson Searle.
Melvin & Dorothy met at a CYO softball game while Dad lived in Wharton and Mom lived in Rosenberg. Dad enlisted in the Army in 1953 and served in Korea in the Signal Corp. They married at Holy Rosary Catholic church on April 24th, 1956 and the reception was held in East Bernard at Riverside Hall.
Dad & Mom loved to dance to polka music and many times they would go with several aunts and uncles to club dances in Wallis.
Melvin was the youngest of seven children who have all preceded him in death. He loved his family, country and God. He always helped those who asked, set an example for all of us to live by and was a true disciple of Christ.
Visitation will be Monday, December 5, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Will be Tuesday, “December 6, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in East Bernard At 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the MD Anderson Cancer Center or Texas Alzheimer’s Association.
