Melquiades Valadez Hernandez, 77, passed away at his home in Rosenberg, Saturday, August 5, 2023. He was born in Simonton December 10, 1945, to Guillermo and Ceferina Hernandez. Melquiades was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and served his country in the US Army. He worked in road construction until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Maria Hernandez, step-son, Jason Tejada and wife Evelin, 2 daughters, Anarosa and Maria Hernandez, 4 sisters, Maria Gonzalez and husband Sigifredo, Irene Arreola, Irma Muniz and husband Gerald, Lily Serrano and husband Guadalupe, 5 brothers, Macario Hernandez, Augustine Hernandez and wife Isabel, Andrew Hernandez and wife Socorro, Rudy Hernandez and wife Norma, Willie Hernandez, 9 grandchildren, MARCUS Ramirez, Mia Ramirez, Myra Ramirez, Mitchel Ramirez, Moses Ramirez, Isaiah Tejada, Jayden Tejada, Nathan Enriquez and Ezekiel Tejada. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Adela Balderas.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 12 noon til 4:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with a Rosary at 3:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial will be Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10:45 A.M. at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
