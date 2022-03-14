Melba Marguerite Votaw Gupton
August 26, 1929 – March 9, 2022
Melba Marguerite Votaw Gupton, 92, passed away peacefully March 9, 2022. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a devoted teacher, counselor, gardener, and seamstress.
Marguerite was born August 26, 1929, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Brooks and Melba Votaw. She married Dr. John W. Gupton on August 15, 1948, who preceded her in death in 2006. Marguerite and John were longtime residents of Richmond, Texas, and members of the St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Marguerite was valedictorian of her West Columbia High School graduating class, and she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1970 from the University of Houston. In 1974, she earned her Master’s in Education in Guidance and Counseling from Prairie View A&M University’s College Without Walls. She worked in the Texas public school system for 24 years as an elementary and middle school teacher and later as an elementary school counselor.
Marguerite served as a board member on the Youth Opportunities United Youth Shelter for several years, and she served as both assistant Cub Scout Leader and a Webelos Leader. She held positions in several local organizations including The Garden Club of Richmond, the Women’s Auxiliary to the Texas Veterinary Medical Association, Fort Bend Archeology Society, and the Women’s Auxiliary to the American Legion. After retirement, she was a Hospice Volunteer making regular visitations and bereavement calls as well as holding bereavement counseling groups for children and adults. She was also a volunteer at three local nursing homes in Richmond.
Marguerite is survived by her brother, Travis Votaw, and his wife Suzie; her three sons, Thomas Wayne, John Samuel, and Ronald Alan, and their wives Kathleen, Della and Laurie, respectively; grandchildren Kevin Gupton, Craig Gupton, Leslee Dennis, Meg Scott, Shane Gupton and Jonathan Gupton; plus nine great grandchildren. All of these she loved dearly.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson Street, Richmond, Texas 77469. Graveside services will follow immediately at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, TX 77469.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please designate the “John W. Gupton, DVM ’49 Scholarship” in the memo line of the check.
Condolence messages may be written for the Gupton family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
