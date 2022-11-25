August 4th 1965 ~ November 17th 2022
Max M. Harris Jr. of Beasley, Tx. passed into the arms of the Lord on November 17th 2022, at Kindred Hospital in Sugar Land. Max was born on August 4th 1965 in Brenham, Tx. to Max M. Harris Sr. and Ruth Ann Baca Harris.
Max was a graduate of Brazos High School and had a career in Air Conditioning and Heating. Max was an avid sports fan of all the major sports, and he loved drinking beer with his many many friends (too many to count), especially at Riverside Drive-In in East Bernard. He was also a good cook, with gumbo and barbeque ribs being his specialty, but he said everything was his specialty.
Max is survived by his brother Douglas R. Harris. He is preceded in death by his parents Max M. Harris Sr. and Ruth Ann Baca Harris.
A Visitation is scheduled for Monday November 28th at 5 pm to the public with a Rosary at 7pm at Wharton Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday November 29th 2022, at 10 am at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Hungerford TX, with Father Charles Dwomoh officiating. A rite of committal and burial will be at a later date in Fayetteville, Tx. where his parents and many other relatives now rest.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.whartonfuneralhome.com
Services under the direction of
Wharton Funeral Home
515 E. Boling Hwy.
Wharton, TX 77488
(979) 532-3410
