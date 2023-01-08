Maurice Berkman, 102, was born on June 27, 1920, and passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Maurice was born in Houston, and he graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1937, and was drafted into the US Army in 1941. Upon his return from the Army, Maurice went to Simonton to temporarily help his father with his grocery store, H. Berkman & Co. He never left and they became partners in 1946. Set up on a blind date with Florence Feit, they were married June 24, 1956, and raised their family; daughter, Debbie, and son, Stephen, in Simonton. Maurice and Flo were inseparable for more than 62 years, working side by side at the H. Berkman & Co. grocery until their retirement and subsequent move to Houston.
In addition to their devotion to each other, they were also committed to bettering their community. Maurice was instrumental in the incorporation of the city of Simonton in 1979, serving as its first Mayor for 17 years. He was a founding member and President of the 100 Club of Fort Bend County, and supported fundraising efforts for the Child Welfare Board, Boy Scouts, Red Cross, Simonton Community Church, Fulshear/Simonton Library and many other organizations.
Maurice was preceded in death by parents, Dora and Harry Berkman; brother, Arthur Berkman; sisters-in -law, Jean Berkman and Gertrude Yancey, and, brothers-in-law, George Yancey and Warren Leve. He is survived by his children, Debbie and Steve Roosth, Tyler, and Andi and Stephen Berkman, Houston. He was PopPop to his grandchildren, Jennifer and Brian and Roosth; Julie Roosth; Douglas Berkman; and great-grandson, Brady Roosth. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Alice and Ralph Berkman; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Leonard Traines; sister-in-law, Louise Leve; numerous nieces and nephews.
On Sunday, January 8, 2023 following a private internment, a memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm in the JB Greenfield Chapel at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, 4525 Beechnut St. Houston, TX 77096
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the 100 Club, the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, or to the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston.
