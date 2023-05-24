Mary Schaefer Wilson

Mary went to be with the Lord surrounded by family on May 1st, 2023. She was born August 20, 1939 in Quero, Texas. Although born in Quero she grew up in Vanderbilt, Texas where she attended Industrial High School. She is preceded in death by her parents Julius Paul “Jack” Schaefer and her mother Oceola Schaefer along with her brother Jack Stewart Schaefer. Mary was a member of New Covenant Fellowship Church and a long time resident of Rosenberg, TX where she worked for many years as a child care instructor for young children. She is survived by her husband Thomas Schaefer of Canyon Lake, John Schaefer of New Mexico, sister in law Joyce Schaefer of Port Lavaca, son Scott Hoskins of Canyon Lake, daughters Marcy Coons of College Station, Elizabeth Taylor of Lago Vista, TX, Lisa Harper of California and six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at New Covenant Fellowship Church at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 3rd.
