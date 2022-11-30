Funeral services for Mary Nell Ratliff Welch, 93, are set for 2:00 PM Friday, December 2, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 1117 First Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Visitation will be from 1:00 — 2:00 PM Friday at the church, for one hour preceding the Funeral Service.
Our Mom was born on July 26, 1929, in Mullins, TX, to Eare and LC Ratliff. She had two older brothers, JB and Euell.
She went to Howard Payne College, Brownwood, TX, graduating in 1950 at 18 years old, and began teaching in Aransas Pass, TX. It was there that she met the love of her life, our wonderful Dad, Earl Welch, and they were married July 1, 1951, in Early, TX. She received the Lifetime Texas Teaching Certificate August 1955.
Mom came to know the Lord Jesus Christ at age 13. She loved singing about Him. Some of her favorites were “He Keeps Me Singing”, “In the Garden”, “Sweeter Than the Day Before”, and “Wonderful Words of Life”. She lived in devotion to our precious Savior and shared that love.
She loved her family, home, church, sewing, cooking, and caring for others. Her laughter and hugs were generous, especially for her children and grandchildren.
Mom and Dad moved to Rosenberg, TX, from San Antonio, joining First Baptist Church/Rosenberg in 1985. They also loved The Golden Heirs, a community choir at Calvary Baptist Church in Rosenberg.
Our Mom passed from this life to a glorious one on Saturday, November 26, 2022. There she met our Dad and our brother, Bruce.
She leaves daughter Cheryl Welch Phillips, husband David, daughter Mary Lynn Welch Wilson, husband James, and daughter-in-law Cindy Welch. She had 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is greatly missed.
Memorials may be given in her memory to First Baptist Church, 1117 First Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Condolence messages may be written for the Welch family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671).
