MARY LOUISE GASTON

Mary Lou Gaston, 71, of Richmond Texas passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2022. She was born on June 10, 1950, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Peter Paul and Ruby Mae Hominick. She married the love of her life Thomas M. Gaston Sr. on October 11, 1980.
Mary Lou enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Louisiana, and Corpus Christi. She loved cooking meals and hosting family gatherings, and it was often said there wasn’t a stranger Marylou didn’t know.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband Tom Gaston; four children Philip and partner Kristi, Rodney, Misty and husband Jimmy Lauder, Tom Jr. and wife Jenny; sister Lillian and husband Dana Bill Gollnick, brother David Hominick and wife Judy; grandchildren Brendon, Richlynn, Klay, Charlie and Cameron; great grandchildren Brooklyn, Kason, Katelyn, and Alyssa; several nieces, nephews and other relatives all who will continue to cherish on her everlasting memories.
Mary Lou is reunited now with her parents Pete Hominick and Ruby Hominick and her brother Pete Jr.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery Chapel on February 23, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 PM and services at 2:00 PM.
