Mary Lou Hilley

Mary “Lou” Kloesel Hilley was born on September 4, 1940 at home in Schulenburg, Texas to Emil and Ruby (Miller) Kloesel.
At an early age, they moved to Weimar where she attended Weimar Schools and worked at the family business, Traveler’s Restaurant. Upon graduating high school, Lou attended Massey Business College in Houston and went to work for Bank of the Southwest as a Teller.
While in Houston, she met and married Ed Hilley.
While raising their two children, Lou also enjoyed playing tennis at the local country club; coaching and playing women’s softball; and salt-water fishing.
Lou had an extraordinary love for: Travel to dozens of countries (all over the world); gambling trips to Louisiana and Las Vegas; as well as hanging out with friends for happy hour, cards, poker and bridge.
In 1980, Lou began serving as a Volunteer at M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital and developed a new love for serving others.
After being recognized for more than one-thousand volunteer service hours, Lou was hired in 1989 as a Volunteer Service Coordinator, and worked an additional 17 years in that capacity meeting many more wonderful new friends.
A favorite part of her job was the annual fishing and camping trips at Camp AOK with terminally-ill children.
After retirement, Lou continued to pursue her love of travel, sports, and happy hours with friends.
At 77, Lou was diagnosed with breast cancer.
A successful two-year treatment program at MDACC helped her beat the fight and continue to live free of the disease, albeit took a toll on her body.
In the years prior to her cancer diagnosis, Lou led a very active life traveling, socializing, attending sporting events, church on Sundays, serving on numerous committees, leadership roles in the Houston Ladies Tennis Association, as well as her local townhome board of directors.
After COVID restrictions were instituted, Lou was happy to watch countless hours of college softball, NFL, and MLB at home.
She watched mass on-line at St Laurence Catholic Church but missed in-person attendance.
Happy hour continued on, but now only involved close friends and family at home.
Lou was a life-long New York Yankees fan even when her grandson played for other teams during her life.
She also had a love for “her” Green Bay Packers.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Elaine. Lou is survived by her husband Ed; brother Lawson, and his wife Sue; sister Maureen and husband Pat; her son Paul and his wife Tammy; her daughter Laura and husband Gary, her grandchildren: Nathan, Eric, Shelby, Danielle and Abigail and great-grandchildren: Caleb, Jace, Luke, Adeline, Carsyn and Colter.
Lou’s amazing life was also filled with wonderful friends.
Lou cherished the relationships she made and enjoyed their connections that were an integral part of her life for more than forty years.
She wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
Lou was extremely grateful for her special companion, Sandra Molloy and close friend, Carol Emerson for their exceptional contributions in her life.
A celebration of Lou’s life will be held for friends and family on Wednesday, August 3, in a casual happy hour event from
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Quail Village Club Room, 3100 Quail Village Dr., Missouri City.
