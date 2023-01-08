Mary Lou Boswell passed from this earthly life to eternal life on January 3, 2023. She was born on October 30, 2033, in Luling, Texas to Pearl Wiley and Joseph Bishop. She married her love, Samuel R. Boswell on December 12, 2056, where they made her home in Rosenberg, Texas.
Mary Lou was a true artist. She turned out many oil paintings, enjoyed writing stories & poetry and pursued the Boswell line in genealogy. Mary Lou volunteered at the Rosenberg voting polls and was an advocate for George Library’s genealogy section. She was very social, often hosting holiday or pool parties for family and friends and looked forward to her monthly bridge parties. Yet she also liked her quiet time, working in the garden and playing her daily crossword puzzles. Her sense of humor and laugh were infectious. She had a sign inside her front door that read “Go Away,” but she never turned anyone away. She loved her family and friends, and often told newcomers of how she met her love, Sam. Her face would light up as she shared that their courtship was a weekly date to Houston to go dancing.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband Sam and daughter Becky Marie Crawford. She is survived by her children: Jan Stoddard & husband Wes, Cathy Early, Judy Hafer & husband Dennis, Sam Boswell, Jr & wife Elizabeth, and Joe Boswell & wife Cathi. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Diana MarieLee, Dawn Michelle Kuhn, Jessica Lynn Falco, Brook Early, Jenny Ann Vasquez, Sara Hawkes, Marie Seifert, Lucas Boswell, Lily Boswell, Joseph Boswell, Eric Boswell, and Kassie Sukiennik. Also by her great-grandchildren: Shelby, Austin, Britlee, Rylee, Natalie, Weston, Bryce, Evan, Mason, Macy, Mia, Hollis June, Rooke and Chad.
