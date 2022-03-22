Mary Lou Bailey

Mary Lou Phifer Bailey was born September 3, 1932, in Leona, Texas to parents Walter Loys Phifer and Luna Clara Hodges Phifer. She passed away on February 4, 2022, in Richmond, Texas at the age of 89.
Mary Lou grew up in Leona, Texas and graduated from Leona High School in 1950. She then went to Sam Houston State Teachers College and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business and English in 1953.
On June 27, 1953 she married James Wilton Bailey.
Mary Lou went to work for Houston ISD as a secretary and Wilton was drafted into the Army and went overseas for two years. After he returned, he went back to work in the farm equipment business and they had two children, Rebecca and Brian, and she became a stay at home mom. When both children were in school, Mary Lou went back to work as a substitute teacher, which led to a career in education that spanned 27 years.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Bailey and son, Brian Bailey.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughter Rebecca Zapalac and husband Mark; grandchildren, Christopher Bailey and wife Norma, Julia Kovacs and husband Tyler, Haleigh Winfrey, Dylan Zapalac, Brody Zapalac, and Elena Zapalac; and great-grandchildren, Alex Bailey, Isabel Bailey, Matilda Kovacs, and Charlotte Kovacs.
Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be missed.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 2, at 11:00 a.m. It will be held at First United Methodist Church in Rosenberg.
