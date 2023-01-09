Mary Leona (Dozier) Gless, 85, of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Sugar Land, Texas.
Mary was born August 31, 1937, in Rosenberg, Texas, to Edward Nolan and Leona (Benbrook) Dozier.
She grew up in Fulshear, Texas, graduating from Lamar Consolidated High school.
Mary furthered her education at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas.
She lived in Fulshear and Richmond before making her home in Sugar Land in 1991.
Mary worked hard as a pharmacy clerk for many years.
She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church in Richmond and later First Colony Church of Christ in Sugar Land.
Mary was also a member of The Women’s Club of Richmond and First Family of the First Colony Church of Christ in Sugar Land.
She treasured every moment she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In her spare time, Mary enjoyed traveling as well as cooking, baking, and going out to eat with friends and family.
She is survived by her son: Olan Tisdale and wife, Nanette, of Fredericksburg; daughters: Charlotte Risinger of Rosenberg, Sandra Thompson and husband, Wesley, of Richmond, Linda Walter-Bays of Sugar Land, and Melissa Walters and husband, Mike, of Sugar Land; grandchildren: Ericka McBrine and husband, Bill, Ross Tisdale, and Rhett Tisdale and wife, Jess, all of Fredericksburg, Tyler Risinger and wife, Stacy, of Katy, Lauren Tibbetts and husband, Matt, of Sugar Land, Nolan Risinger of Richmond, Wesley Thompson, IV of Houston, James and Robert Walter both of Austin, Katie Walter of Dallas, and Ally, Kylie, and Hunter Walters all of Sugar Land; and father of her children: Charles Franklin Gless.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Leona Dozier, and brother, Bubba Dozier.
Family was present to receive friends from 5:00 PM — 7:00 PM on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Schmidt Funeral Home in Brookshire, Texas.
Funeral Service was held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Richmond, Texas, with Pastor Jeff Gantz officiating.
Interment followed at Fulshear Cemetery in Fulshear, Texas.
Pallbearers were Ross Tisdale, Rhett Tisdale, Tyler Risinger, Nolan Risinger, Wesley Thompson, IV, James Walter, Robert Walter, and Hunter Walters.
Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to: Alzheimer’s Association, Houston & South East Texas Chapter, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087, St. John’s United Methodist Church, 400 Jackson Street, Richmond, Texas 77469, or to First Colony Church of Christ, 2140 First Colony Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PO Box 248, 819 Waller Avenue, Brookshire, Texas, 77423 — (281)934-2424 – www.schmidtfunerals.com.
