Mary L. (Masek) Macha, 87, of Sugar Land, Texas, died peacefully in her sleep after a long illness on September 2, 2023. She was born with the assistance of a mid-wife on the family farm near Wallis, Texas on August 15, 1936 to Frank and Aurelia Branesky Masek who preceded her in death. She was married to the love of her life, Lawrence L. Macha, for over 55 years before his passing in 2012.
Mary was stricken with polio at the age of 11, picked cotton by hand for many harvests, and survived a bus accident of her volleyball team on their way to the state championship. She graduated from Orchard High School in 1954 in a class of 25 students and worked for many years as a bookkeeper at First National Bank in Rosenberg. Later in her career she moved to Sugar Creek National Bank and retired there with the title Assistant Vice President in charge of bookkeeping.
Mary was a faithful Catholic who loved and cherished her family and was a dedicated daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law and Memaw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a friend to many. She will always be remembered for her generosity and hospitality. One never left Memaw’s house empty handed or hungry.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula Burchfield and husband John, and her son, Kenneth Macha and wife Theresa; four grandchildren: John Burchfield, Jr. and wife Shalane Giles; Katie Schmitz and husband Erich; Luke Burchfield and wife Vicki Hidalgo; and Cameron Macha and girlfriend Allison Simmons; and two great-grandchildren: Benedict and Athanasius Schmitz. Also surviving Mary is her sister-in-law Henriette Jalowy and husband James, brother-in-law Gerald Macha and wife Frances, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having lost her older brother Joe Masek and her oldest sister Hattie Hlavinka in May of this year.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Mary’s Home Instead caregiver, Edna Garcia, for her loving, attentive care for Mom and for being part of our family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 8, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel, 3900 B. F. Terry Blvd in Rosenberg followed by the recitation of the Rosary and Vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. Fr. David Angelino will officiate a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, September 9 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 705 St. Theresa Blvd, Sugar Land with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers are John Burchfield, Jr, Cameron Macha, Luke Burchfield, Erich Schmitz, Jeff Jalowy, and Mike Luman. Honorary pallbearers are Don Hlavinka and Matthew Macha.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Theresa Catholic Church Bell Tower Fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.