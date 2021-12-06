Funeral services for Mary L. Herrera, 75, of Rosenberg will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 12:00 noon at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Beasley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She was born on February 28, 1946 in Fulshear, Texas and she passed away on December 3, 2021 in Rosenberg, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Jesusa Cardenas; sisters, Alice Jimenez, Rosa Liendro, Nina Liendro; husband, Meliton Herrera and father of her children, Demetrio Cuellar.
Mary is survived by her sons; Gilbert Cuellar, Johnny Cuellar and Demetrio Cuellar Jr.; daughters, Esther Wilkins, Isabel Sierra, Sylvia Cuellar, Angela Gonzalez, Erica Zamora and Denise Littleton; sister, Elibia Capetillo; brothers, Joe Liendro, Refugio Liendro, Jessie Liendro and Johnny Liendro; 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.