Mary Katheryn "Kathy" Richardson Ferri, 60, went to meet her Lord and Savior on January 26th, 2022. She was born a spunky little redhead on February 17, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas. At the time of her passing, Kathy lived in Kerrville, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent Ray Ferri; two children, Thomas Lawler and wife Kacie Lawler (Washington, DC); and Angela Phillips and husband Ryan Phillips (Albuquerque, NM); three greatly loved grandsons, Austin Lawler, Skyler Lawler, and Max Phillips; her parents, Tom Virgil Richardson and Sharon Weatherred Richardson (Kerrville); one sister, Robin Siptak and husband Jeff Siptak (Nashville, TN); and one niece, Ashley Prater and husband P.L. Prater (Franklin, TN).
Kathy grew up in Rosenberg, Texas, and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1979. She was active in all things music and received a college scholarship in voice. Kathy completed her bachelor's degree from the University of Houston Clear Lake in 1997.
Kathy was a strong Christian who loved her Lord, loved to sing and was passionate about helping others. Kathy was a member of the praise and worship team at the Pearland First United Methodist Church where she also enjoyed working with the church youth group.
She worked as a financial consultant and mutual fund manager with AIM Financial and Edward Jones. Additionally, she served as director of the non-profit organization Promise Keepers in Pearland, Texas, before moving to Kerrville. After settling in the Hill Country, she worked in banking with her most recent position at the Comerica Bank location in Comfort, Texas.
She battled cancer on and off for the last 45 years and because of her strong faith and positive attitude, was able to use her experiences to ease the journey of others with their cancer diagnosis. She helped and encouraged so many through their treatments and diagnoses over the years.
Kathy loved her family and friends unconditionally and was the best "YaYa" a grandchild could ask for. An avid traveler, she lived life to the fullest every minute of every day.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date this spring in Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family has asked donations be made to the Peterson Regional Medical Center Capital Campaign or Peterson Hospice, Kerrville (petersonhealth.com).
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home. (830) 895-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.