Visitation for Mary Garcia, 68, of Rosenberg will be held Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg.
Mary was born December 19, 1954 in Richmond, Texas and she passed away August 16, 2023 in Katy, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Nicolas and Guadalupe Garcia; her son Moses Pena; her brother Ted Garcia; her sister Rosalinda Padilla.
She is survived by her son Steven Garcia; her brothers Lupe and Ruben Garcia; her sisters Susan Garcia, Nena Timmerman, Irene Garcia, Sandy Pinon and Angel Peppin; her grandchildren Allison Pena and Rick Anthony Salceda; along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Mary please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.