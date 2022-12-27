Mary Etta Plata was born August 26th, 1985. She died November 11, 2022, at the age of 37. She was an Army Veteran.
She is survived by her parents, Ernest and Dorothy Plata, her siblings Mercedes, Hilario, Frances, Veronica and Jesse. Nieces and Nephews, Gabriel Jr., Miranda, Lilian, Madison, Alexa, Aiden, Alyia, Brianna, Giselle, Hailee. Great Nieces and nephews, Autumn, Aria and Liam Jesse, as well as other relatives.
Church services for Mary Etta Plata are set for 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1416 George St, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Reception will be immediately after church services at the Parish Hall.
She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Condolence messages may be written for the Plata family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
