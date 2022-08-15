Mary Chernosky Smith, 87, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on August 13, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
