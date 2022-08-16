Mary Chernosky Smith, 87, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on August 13, 2022. She was born in Sugar Land to Will and Clara Garnoski Chernosky. Her hobbies included shopping and going out to eat. Mary also loved going to concerts and listening to Gospel and Country Music. This loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Smith, Sr., daughter, Sara Smith; and 8 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Rita Mayo (husband Tom), Leon “Lee” Smith, Jr. (wife Mary), Terrell Smith and Gregg Smith; grandchildren, Leslie Tullos and JT Mayo, Lauren, Aaron & Addison Smith, and Tara Lynn Menendez; great grandchildren, Reghan & Audrey Tullos and Jett & Lucas Menendez; siblings, Anton “Tony” Chernosky (wife Mary Ella) and Julie Willis; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.