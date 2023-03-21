Martin Allen Weir went home to his Lord and Savior in the early hours of March 1, 2023. Born in Austin, TX on March 6, 1943, the son of Robert C. Weir and Helen (Street) Weir. He was a Richmond, TX resident for 45 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 52 years Alice Faye Weir, and sister Jeanie Woods. He is survived by his daughter Yvonne Heintzelman, son Mark Allen Weir and his wife Amy, his brother Ronald Weir and his wife Jocelyn, and his sister Roberta Weir. His grandchildren are Madeline Weir, Travis Heintzelman, Justin Heintzelman, and Briane Heintzelman. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews and a host of loving family members and friends.
Martin is a graduate of Paseo High School in Kansas City, MO and later went on to attend the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the Air Force Reserves as a Medic receiving an honorable discharge. Martin worked for Sears in Houston before beginning his career in the insurance and financial services industry. As a business owner, he worked tirelessly to create products and services for his clientele, while building lifelong friends along the way. Martin and Alice were active members of the community, often volunteering their time and resources to many charitable organizations.
Perhaps Martin is best known for his love of the outdoors. As an avid sportsman, he helped found and support the GCCA and remained active in their efforts for many years. His nickname of the “Fish Whisperer” was well deserved and often vouched for by those with him. Martin was happiest teaching others how to catch fish and share his love for God’s creation. Whether wading the flats around his beloved Port O’Connor, or casting a fly rod across the streams and rivers of this country, he found joy and peace being outdoors. His love for Alice and family shone through his daily life, and he was a devoted follower of Christ. As an active member of River Pointe Church, he helped lead small group gatherings and enjoyed teaching and learning from others.
A Celebration of Life service is set for 11am Saturday, March 25, 2023 at River Pointe Church in Richmond, TX.
