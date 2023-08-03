Funeral services for Martha Velasquez Cook, 46, of Rosenberg will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Guy Public Cemetery. The service will be officiated by R. Joshua Mitchell, Apostle.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m.to 11:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Angel and Maria Rosilez; paternal grandparents, Alejandro and Juanita Velasquez and father-in-law, Kenneth Cook Sr.
Martha is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cook Jr.; sons, Glenn Ibarra and wife Brieanna; Antonio Cook and wife Alisandra, Nathaniel Cook; daughter, Alexis Cook; grandchildren, Lincoln and Sienna Ibarra; mother, Linda Bijarro and husband John; father, Alex Velasquez Jr.; mother-in-law, Shirley Douglas; brother, Alex Velasquez III and wife Amanda; sister, Krystal Galarza and husband David. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Alex Velasquez III, Glenn Ibarra, Antonio Cook, David Galarza Jr., Terry Nicolas, Joe Ayala Jr. David Galarza Sr. and Manuel Ibarra.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Cook family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
