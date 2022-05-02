Martha P. Marr, 97, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on April 27, 2022 in Rosenberg, Texas. She was born on April 9, 1925 in Shannon, Mississippi to James Howard Parchman and Mary Audie Otts Parchman. Her hobbies included reading, telling stories, watching movies and spending time with her family. This loving mother, “Granny”, sister and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Marr; daughter, Patricia Marr and five siblings.
Survivors include her son, Mike Marr and wife, Christine; grandchildren, Jullie Oliver and husband, Winslow, and John Marr; great grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, Lauren and Quinton Oliver; great grandson, Asher; sister, Katie Thompson; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. with service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
