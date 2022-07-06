We are very sad to announce the passing of our Dear Mother and Memaw, Martha Frances Vacek, at the young age of 97. She was an amazing person who was an inspiration to all who knew her and loved her. Martha was born the sixth of nine children on April 2, 1925 in Wallis, Texas to Edward and Emily Pisklak. At the age of two, her family moved to Fairchilds where she attended Concord School, met her husband of 56 years, Pete Vacek, and where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was an outstanding and dedicated mother who lovingly raised her nine children in the spirit of her Catholic faith and strong work ethic. Her Family and Polka music were her passions and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends at dances anywhere within 100 miles of Fairchilds. She was also an incredible cook, baker, and talented accordion player who could play any tune by ear. She is survived by the luckiest children in the world: Carol and husband John Moore, Richard and wife Janis Vacek, Clifford and wife Carole Vacek, Dennis Vacek and partner Marianne Stavinoha, Charles Vacek, Mark Vacek, Douglas Vacek, Glen and wife Lisa Vacek and Cheri and husband Lee Girndt; grandchildren Neesa and husband Dan Switalski, John, Jr. and wife Sheila Moore, Ann Marie and husband Taylor Cotton, Richard, Jr. and wife Karin Vacek, Gwynne and husband Craig Sury, Lelia Vacek, Dustin Vacek, Jaime Lynn and husband Marcus Mikulec, Reid and wife Brittney Vacek, Brittany and husband Chris Ruyak, Brennan Vacek, Haley Vacek, and Tyller Girndt; step-grandchildren Clay McDonald and Kaitlyn and Aaron Girndt; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Bertha Hruby, Wilma Bienek and Georgie Koehne, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Pete Vacek, her parents Edward and Emily Pisklak, grandson Clinton Vacek and step-grandson Ryland Kirkpatrick, her brothers Joseph, Gabriel, Edward and infant brother Frankie Pisklak, and sisters Christine Demny, Sister Celine and infant sister Melanie Pisklak.
Visitation will be held at the Davis-Greenlawn Chapel in Rosenberg on Friday, July 8th at 5pm followed by the Rosary at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville on Saturday, July 9th at 10am with burial following at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at St. Michael’s Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in her honor.
