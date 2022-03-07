Funeral Services for Marselina C. Rodriguez, 86, of Houston, Texas will be held March 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th Street in Rosenberg, Texas. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery 3900 B.F. Terry Dr., Rosenberg, Texas.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Chapel of Hernandez Funeral Home.
Ms. Rodriguez was born April 26, 1935, in Stafford, Texas and she passed away February 24, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Henry V. Rodriguez; her daughter Hilda R. Gonzalez; her parents Enrique and Alvina Cuarenta; her brother Enrique Cuarenta, II; her sisters Trini Ramirez, Jesusa Montalbo, Felicita Garcia, and Dionesia Velez.
She is survived by her sons Pete C. Rodriguez and wife Beatriz, Henry C. Rodriguez and wife Mary, Robert C. Rodriguez, and wife Adela; her daughters Janet Rodriguez and husband Joe, Alice R. Carrizal and husband Noey; her sisters Janie Saucedo and Antonia Galvan; along with 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends.
Marselina always expressed her deep love for all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren up to the end of her life. Her nature made everyone feel loved, secured, and protected. Marselina had great faith in Jehovah’s promise of a resurrection, looking forward to the time when she will enjoy life without end in paradise.
“We are limited to (100) number of guests at time of service, we do request that everyone in attendance continue to practice social distances and masks are required at all times. Children are required to be seated with parents at all times.”
