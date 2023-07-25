Mark Alan Thompson, a dedicated civil engineer, a loving father, and a cherished friend, passed away at his home in Eustace, Texas, on July 20th, 2023, at the age of 75. He was born in Baird, Texas, on September 22, 1947, to Fred and Patricia Thompson.
After graduating from Clinton High School, Mark pursued higher education at Southwestern State College, where he and Glynda began dating. After transferring to Oklahoma State University, Mark and Glynda married and started a family. He earned his Master of Science in Civil Engineering in 1973, ultimately becoming a licensed Professional Engineer in 47 states.
Mark and Glynda had three children, Monica, Matthew, and Megan, who brought immense joy to his life. He supported his kids by assisting with Indian Princesses and Boy Scouts, cheering and coaching sports, attending school events, and encouraging them to pursue their dreams. He also found delight in supporting his children through numerous marching band seasons, or maybe he just enjoyed watching high school football that much. When Mark became a grandparent, his love and devotion extended to his three grandchildren, as he attended as many of their activities as he could.
Mark’s impact extended beyond his immediate family, as he was a cherished brother to Vic, Phillip, Steve, and Danny and a beloved husband to his wife, Norma Thompson, who was with him when he passed. He touched the lives of many friends and colleagues who will forever remember his genuineness, intelligence, and willingness to lend a helping hand.
In celebration of Mark’s life, the family will hold an informal memorial gathering in Baird, TX, where friends and loved ones can come together to share stories, laughter, and fond memories. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
