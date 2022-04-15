Marie Velta Viator Baudoin-McFarland was born October 14, 1928 at the Viator Homestead on the north bank of Lake Peigneur in Iberia Parish, Louisiana to parents Joseph Cleor Viator and Marie Ozite Viator, nee Frederick. She went to her Heavenly home on April 13, 2022 at the age of 93-½.
At the age of seven the family moved to Brazoria, Texas due to her father’s job with Jefferson Lake Sulfur Company. Marie spent her formative years attending school in Brazoria and West Columbia High School. With Cajun-French being her first language life in Texas was not easy at first. She was often teased because of her accent but quickly adapted and became good friends with many. She was active in school and was a member of the color guard for the band and was voted class favorite and most beautiful in high school.
On one of the many family trips to Louisiana she met her first husband, Leo Floyd Baudoin. After the end of WWII, they were married in Delcambre, Louisiana. Leo accepted a machinist position with Jefferson Lake Sulfur and they settled in Brazoria. A few years later Rita Ann was born in West Columbia and a couple of years later, Larry Leo was born in Freeport, Texas.
Within months of Larry’s birth, Jefferson Lake Sulfur relocated back to Louisiana and settled in Vinton. Ricky Joseph and Randy James soon joined the family, but both were born in Orange, Texas.
Marie was a stay-at-home mother until the children were school age. She sold Avon for several years and was a clerk at the Vinton bus station before beginning her almost 40-year career with Sears and Roebuck in Orange, Texas.
In 1960 Jefferson Lake Sulfur began operating a plant in Longpoint, Texas so in 1961 the family moved to Rosenberg along with several other Cajun families. Marie was also able to transfer with Sears and became the catalogue sales manager until her retirement. She established lasting friendships with many fellow associates.
After her divorce and retirement Marie became active in the Holy Rosary Altar Society and The Catholic Daughters of Court Holy Rosary and whole heartedly enjoyed being involved in the annual church bazaar. She also enjoyed bible studies with Deacon Hodge and card games with her friends. Dancing was another of her joys and she and her friends attended various dance clubs throughout the area.
In addition to traveling to see her grandchildren in Austin and Pennsylvania, Marie traveling to Nova Scotia with her granddaughter Kara, and the many trips to Louisiana to visit relatives, and of course, the casinos! In her spare time Marie loved working in her yard and took great pride in all things that bloomed.
In 1999 Marie met Denver “Mac” McFarland at a dance and he literally swept her off her feet and they were married in 2000. They shared 17 wonderful years together and made many memories including dances, traveling to Jamaica for her granddaughter Kara’s wedding, going to motor cross races to cheer on Mac’s grandson and granddaughter, and her grandsons’ ballgames and musical events.
After Marie was diagnosed with progressive macular degeneration her life drastically changed. She was no longer able to drive and had to rely on Mac and others to get around. This was an extremely hard adjustment but with the support of her friends and family, and a deep faith in God, she was able to adapt.
After Mac’s death in 2017, Marie was still able to travel to Louisiana for visits with relatives and to see her grandchildren, and now several great grandchildren who are scattered around Texas thanks to her travel companion and partner in crime, Rita Ann.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Denver “Mac” McFarland, and her first husband and father of her children, Leo Floyd Baudoin. Her survivors include her four children (and spouses), Rita Baudoin of Rosenberg, Larry Baudoin (Jane) of Schukill Haven, PA, Rick Baudoin of Austin, TX, Randy Baudoin (Susan) of Richmond, TX. Also, six grandchildren (and spouses), Jonathan Baudoin (Keiko) of New York, NY, Brant Baudoin (Tiffany) of Boerne, TX, Katherine “Kara” Miske (Ray) of Schukill Haven, PA, Ethan Baudoin (Angie) of Midland TX, Ryan Baudoin (Kristen) of Fulshear, TX, and Blaec Baudoin (Melissa) of Waller, TX.
Marie is also survived by ten great-grandchildren whom she lovingly adored, including Sawyer, Braeden, Hudson, Lyla, Lydia, Rhett, Karly, Sterling, Natalie and Quinley.
Pallbearers are her five grandsons, Jonathan Baudoin, Brant Baudoin, Ethan Baudoin, Ryan Baudoin, Blaec Baudoin and her dear neighbor Tim Anders.
