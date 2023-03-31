Funeral Services for Marie Gisele Eloi, 63, of Houston will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Kingdom Hall 700 W. Fairgrounds in Rosenberg, Texas. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. in Rosenberg, Texas.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home Chapel 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
Marie Gisele was born July 20, 1959 in Haiti and she passed away in Katy, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents Jean Eloi and Maniela Kerlegrand.
Marie Gisele is survived by her brothers Jean Clautaire Eloi and Jean Adrien Eloi; her sisters Marie Aline William, Joceline Eloi, Violett Eloi, Elita Eloi, Micheline Etienne and Elamouse Charles; along with other loving family members and friends.
To share memories of Marie Gisele please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 4th St. in Rosenberg, Texas.
