Funeral services for Maria Trinidad Garcia, 61, of Rosenberg will be held on Thursday January 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She was born on April 24, 1961 in Brownsville, Texas and she passed away on January 12, 2023 in Rosenberg, TX. surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rosendo and Consuelo Garcia and brother, Jose Alazar.
Maria is survived by her son, James Hill; siblings, Manuel Garcia and wife Gloria, Rosendo Garcia Jr. and wife Sylvia, Maria Carlota Aguirre and husband Lupe, George Garcia, Roberto Morin and wife Emily, Ruben Morin and wife Shannon, Margarita Morin and husband Scott, Jessica Rodriguez and husband Derrick. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Garcia family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.