Maria Mata, 86, passed away January 5, 2022 in Sugar Land. She was born June 30, 1935 in Edna to Refugio and Tomasa Figueroa. Maria was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include 4 Children, Angel Mata Jr. and wife Violanda, Mary Rangel and husband Juan, Pascual Mata and wife Virginia, Bobby Mata and wife Monique, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren along with a host of other loving family members and friends. Maria was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Angel Mata Sr., 3 sisters and 6 brothers.
Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. with a Rosary held at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
