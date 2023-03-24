Maria Madalina Zepeda Soto, 74, was born on Feb. 25, 1949, and went to be with her “Lord & Loved Ones” on Mar. 23, 2023.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors on Tues., Mar. 28, 2023, from 9:00am to 10:00am with a religious service beginning at 10:00am.
Graveside service will follow at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery, in Rosenberg, Texas.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Lucio Zepeda and Usdelia Zepeda; husband, Rafael M. Soto; brothers, Jose Ramon Zepeda, Rudy Zepeda, Ismael Zepeda, Arnulfo Zepeda and Enrique Zepeda.
She leaves behind her children, Rose Bustoz and husband Isidore, Ralph Soto Jr. and wife Anabel, Rudy Soto and wife Barbara, and Angelica Soto; her boyfriend, Frank “Pancho” Bustoz; 7 grandchildren, Benjamin Arredondo, Jacob Arredondo, Alexis Bustoz, Mallory Soto, Madison Soto, Zeriah Soto, Dynasty Soto; her brothers, Lucio Zepeda Jr., Jose Vidal Zepeda, Raymond Zepeda, Adan Zepeda and wife Rosie; her sisters, Elvira Lozano, Eva Constancio and Dora Aparicio and husband Luis; along with her nieces, nephews, friends and other loved ones.
Words of condolence may be left for the Soto family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, Tx. 77471, 281-238-4443.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.