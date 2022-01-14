Maria Luisa Rodriguez Perez

Maria was born on August 20, 1940 in Mercedes, Texas and lived in Rosenberg, Texas. On January 8, 2022 Maria began her journey to heaven after a long full life on on earth. She was loved and will be missed by her family and her extended family at Fort Bend Healthcare.
Felix H Morales 2901 Canal St. Houston, Texas 77003 on January 19, 2022,. .https://www.moralesfuneralhome.com/
To plant a tree in memory of Maria Perez as a living tribute
