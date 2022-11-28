Funeral services for Maria Guadalupe Garcia, 54, of Needville will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She was born on October 2, 1968 and she passed away on November 19, 2022. Maria was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family and loved her grandchildren. Maria attended Gran Milagro Church where she was a very faithful and dedicated church member.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Miguel Garcia and Consuelo Perales Garcia and granddaughter, Elena Anahi Garcia.
Maria is survived by her husband, Jose Martinez Sr.; children, Karla Martinez and husband Reynaldo, Samuel Garcia and wife Laura, Jose Martinez Jr., Emanuel Martinez; grandchildren, Giovanni Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Camila Garcia, Robert Martinez, Rey Martinez and Samuel Martinez. She also leaves behind numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
