June 20, 1923 – July 12, 2023
Richmond, TX
Maria Guadalupe Castro, age 100, passed away on July 12, 2023 in Richmond, TX. She was born on June 20, 1923 in Houston, Texas to Felix and Rufina Martinez. Mary was raised and lived all her life in the Rosenberg – Richmond area and was the youngest of twelve siblings .
Maria led a remarkable life filled with joy from her family and friends. She was an exceptional seamstress and created many beautiful dresses for weddings and Quinceaneras. She held a number of jobs ranging from working in her father’s store to being a custodial supervisor. She had a deep devotion to her faith and was an active member of the St. John Fisher Catholic Church community for many years. Maria was a devoted wife to Victor V. Castro, her husband for 42 years, who passed away in 1990.
Maria will be dearly missed and is survived by her sons: Harry Castro and wife, Delores; Victor Castro and wife, Mary; Jerry Castro and wife, Cynthia and daughter, Corina Castro. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Marcus Castro, Samantha Castro, Camryn Castro, Kelli Castro, Bianca Castro MacLaren, Stacy Campos, and Miranda Larson as well as nine great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be held at Davis — Greenlawn on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Rosenberg on July 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a burial at St. Gabriel’s Cemetery in Richmond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.